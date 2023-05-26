OLX Pakistan Launches Innovative Honor-Based Fee System

OLX Pakistan, the No.1 marketplace for buying and selling products and services, has introduced a new honor-based fee system for free ad posting on its platform.

This first-of-its-kind system allows sellers to create a free listing by pledging 1% of their item’s sale value to OLX if sold through the platform.

OLX has been serving sellers and buyers in Pakistan since 2009 and has helped millions of Pakistanis buy and sell conveniently, with more than 1 million people visiting its platform daily. The introduction of the honor-based fee system is another step forward in OLX’s commitment to providing a seamless and hassle-free experience for its users.

This new feature allows sellers to show their appreciation for the platform’s services in the event of a successful sale and encourage its growth by fulfilling their pledge, which is completely honor-based.

The company said it would continue to provide services to all users regardless of whether they choose to pay the honor-based fee.