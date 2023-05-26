PTA Shuts Down Multiple Illegal Internet Providers

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) continues its determined efforts to eliminate the illegal provision of internet services.

In this regard, PTA, in coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), successfully conducted raids in Daharki, District Ghotki, and Johar Town, Lahore.

The raid targeted an illegal internet service provider located at Zafar Bazar Road in Daharki during which equipment of illegal ISP was confiscated. While in Lahore, an operational internet setup was found, being operated without a valid license. Two persons were taken into custody and relevant equipment (switches/routers etc.) was confiscated. The office was sealed and FIA is probing further inquiry as per law.

In a statement, the Authority said that this achievement can be attributed to PTA’s unwavering commitment, continuous monitoring, and persistent efforts to curb illegal internet services. These actions are crucial in preventing tax evasion and revenue misreporting, thus curtailing the loss to the national exchequer, it added.

The statement advised the public to avail telecom services from only PTA-licensed operators to avoid sudden discontinuation of service. The list of licensed operators is available on the PTA website.