Sindh to Give Free Houses to People Affected by Nullahs

The Sindh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, has approved the construction of houses to resettle individuals impacted by three Nullahs in the Malir Development Authority area.

The meeting highlighted that approximately 6,500 houses will be built on 248 acres of land for the affected people, with an estimated cost of Rs. 9.42 billion.

Shah expressed his government’s commitment to rehabilitating flood and encroachment removal victims. He emphasized that special measures are being implemented to alleviate poverty and address the needs of the affected population.

The approved project aims to provide housing solutions to those displaced by the adverse effects of the Nullahs in the Malir Development Authority region.

The successful implementation of this housing project will play a crucial role in the resettlement and recovery of the affected individuals, ensuring their access to secure and sustainable housing while fostering their socio-economic stability.

The area will also provide livelihood opportunities to the displaced individuals, allowing them to start a new life.