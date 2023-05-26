KP Re-Purposes Old Pink Buses for College Girls

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration has handed over 14 pink buses to various girls’ colleges in Peshawar. According to the details, the provincial government received these buses as gifts in 2018.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ghulam Ali, referred pink buses to different colleges in Peshawar. The facility is intended to offer convenience to young female students on their travels.

A media report states that the female students have appreciated this step, stating that their “lives have been spared” from the rickshaws and that now they will be able to travel safely in the pink bus.

The report adds provincial government received the buses in 2018 as a part of a different project. Sadly, the project was never kicked off and the buses were left stranded in the depot.

The caretaker government has finally found a use for these buses. Although, it is unknown if, even in the future, this facility will remain confined to Peshawar or if it will be launched in other regions of KP as well.