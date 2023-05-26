The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf Declared Coffee Brand of the Year at Annual Culinary Awards

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf has won the Coffee Brand of the Year at this year’s Annual Culinary Awards. The award ceremony took place at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Rawalpindi.

The Annual Culinary Awards is a national initiative to celebrate and reward the unsung heroes of the Pakistani culinary industry.

Announcing the winners, the award’s Facebook page wrote:

The aim of this event was to celebrate the unsung heroes, our skillful culinary fraternity which includes the culinary professionals, restaurant communities, and digital food communities who have significantly contributed to the expansion of the Pakistani culinary industry and made it prominent on the map of the world.

“Coffee Bean‘s commitment to innovation and excellence has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in securing the Coffee Brand of the Year Award,” said Coffee Bean Pakistan’s board chairman, Chaudhry Azam Samma.

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf

Some brands stand out for their unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and exceptional customer experiences.

With a rich heritage and an unparalleled range of flavors, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf is a truly international brand with over 1,000 stores spread across close to 30 countries worldwide.

The brand was introduced in Pakistan by entrepreneurs Adnan Azam, Usman Yousuf, and Usman Azam in December 2017 in Islamabad and has grown to 15 stores in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, and Gujranwala.

One of the hallmarks of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf’s success lies in its dedication to delivering exceptional taste experiences.

From its meticulously handpicked coffee beans to its artisanal tea blends, the brand offers a diverse range of flavors to suit every palate.

Whether you prefer a rich, bold cup of coffee or a delicate aromatic tea, a delectable dessert, or a scrumptious sandwich, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf has something to satisfy every craving.

Moreover, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf constantly pushes the boundaries of innovation, introducing unique and exciting beverages to its menu.

From indulgent seasonal creations to healthier alternatives, the brand continues to captivate its customers with new taste sensations.

As coffee enthusiasts continue to seek extraordinary taste experiences, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf will undoubtedly continue to thrive, setting the standard for excellence in the world of coffee and tea.