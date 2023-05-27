UAE Launches Middle East’s First Fully Electric Garbage Trucks

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is advancing toward its net-zero goals with the introduction of electric waste management trucks. Renault Trucks Middle East and Al Masaood have joined forces to launch the region’s first fully electric waste trucks, which will be used by Tadweer, a waste management company in Abu Dhabi.

Renault Trucks manufactured the vehicles following a successful partnership agreement signed during the EcoWaste Exhibition and Conference.

To assess the truck’s performance under high temperatures and overcome logistical challenges such as charging infrastructure, Renault Trucks E-tech will conduct a pilot program. This initiative will gather valuable data and ensure the truck’s efficiency along key routes.

The electric trucks will lead to a reduction of over 4,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year. With a range of up to 200 kilometers, these vehicles offer an impressive operational capability.

Managing Director and CEO at Tadweer, Ali Al Dhaheri, expressed the company’s commitment to driving a sustainable future and supporting Abu Dhabi’s Environment Vision 2030 and UAE’s Net Zero 2050 ambitions.

He further emphasized Tadweer’s role as a pioneer in waste management, involving advanced technologies to ensure successful operations.