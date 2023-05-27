Dubai Launches New System for Building Permits and Other Construction Services

Dubai has launched a new online system for building permits and control services to include the latest technologies in the construction sector.

Aligned with the updated Dubai Building Code, the system will enhance the customer experience, reduce time and costs, and improve service quality.

The system offers smart and integrated solutions, using Building Information Modeling (BIM) for automated checks. This way, the system will process applications quickly and accurately.

Director-General (DG) Dubai Municipality, Dawoud Al Hajri, emphasized the city’s goal of developing the construction industry by simplifying processes and delivering digitized services.

The initial services available on the new system include permits for new buildings, site preparation, drilling, permanent fences, self-decoration, self-maintenance, cancellation of transactions, and extending the validity of approved charts.

It also offers other services such as license renewal, periodic inspections, night work permits, and changing consultants or contractors. The remaining services will be introduced in phases throughout the year.

The acting CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, Mariam Al Muhairi, stated that the system’s features streamline procedures, reduce application documentation requirements, facilitate data input and application tracking, as well as provide automated services.