20 Girls Faint After Drinking Poisonous Water in Govt College

Twenty female students in a government school located in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) fainted after consuming poisonous water.

Initial reports suggest that a toxic substance accidentally fell into the water tank of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Jandri, rendering the water unsafe for consumption.

After drinking the contaminated water, the students experienced deteriorating health conditions and were subsequently transferred to a hospital. Fortunately, doctors have reported that the condition of the affected girls is no longer critical.

The school administration promptly collected a water sample for laboratory analysis in order to determine the nature of the toxic substance. Further details will be available following the investigation.

Upon receiving the news of the incident, Deputy Commissioner Karak Ahmad Zeib instructed Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Karak Younis Khan and Additional Assistant Commissioner One Karak Shamimullah to assess the situation on-site.

Rescue 1122 promptly responded to the incident, providing immediate first aid to approximately 20 girls and transporting them to the district headquarters hospital. Most of the girls are now in stable condition and are being discharged.

The hospital administration’s report indicates that about 95 percent of the patients suffering from gastrointestinal issues have shown signs of stability upon examination.

To investigate the matter thoroughly and provide a comprehensive report, DC Karak has formed an inquiry committee under the guidance of the Additional Deputy Commissioner. The committee will closely examine all aspects related to the incident.