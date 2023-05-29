Punjab Government Launches Free Summer Skills Camps

The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has announced plans to hold summer skills camps for students attending government schools and colleges. They will offer training in 14 different trades to help students develop their skills.

The goal is to provide free short courses lasting three months during the summer break. Both male and female students are eligible to enroll without having to pay any tuition or examination fees.

A technical education awareness seminar was recently held at the Government Graduate College for Women Satellite Town (GGCWST) in Rawalpindi. The seminar was attended by several notable figures including Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta who served as the chief guest.

Commissioner Chatta praised the government for launching this initiative and expressed his belief that it would help secure a brighter future for students.

He encouraged students to make good use of their summer vacations by learning new skills and noted that developed countries place a high value on technical education and training. He also highlighted the positive impact that technical training can have on individuals and their families’ economic well-being.

He also recognized the role of teachers in encouraging students to pursue technical education and announced that the program would soon be introduced in Divisional Public Schools.

ALSO READ USA Urgently Requires 10 Lac Skilled Workers With No Degree

At the end of the program, a ceremony will be held to congratulate and award students. Commissioner Chatta urged everyone to work together to ensure the success of this initiative, stating that it requires the support and participation of all.