Arslan Ash Wins Combo Breaker Tekken 7 Tournament

Pakistani gaming star Arslan “Ash” Siddique has bagged another major victory in a recent Tekken 7 tournament. This time, he claimed the champion title at the Combo Breaker 2023 event that took place in Schaumburg, Illinois, USA.

The latest Combo Breaker tournament kicked off on Friday last week and ended earlier today, with Arslan Ash taking the win. The tournament brought in more than 35,000 entrants for several games including Tekken 7 and King of Fighters 15 (KOF XV).

The competition featured many notable players including South Korea’s ‘Knee’, Thailand’s ‘Book’, Italy’s ‘Danielmado’, America’s ‘Joe Fury’, Japan’s ‘chikurin’, and many others.

ALSO READ Atif Butt Wins Pakistan’s Biggest International Tekken Tournament

Arslan took it to the grand finals against Knee who played his formidable Feng while Arslan played Kunimitsu throughout the tournament. Arslan won a clean 3-0 set against the Korean pro player who managed to get a round against Arslan in the final match.

Arslan had a significant lead by the end of the final round and Knee tried to get a comeback going, but Arslan wouldn’t let up with his spinning kicks and took his victory with 20 seconds left on the clock.

Congratulations to 🇵🇰@ArslanAsh95 and his Kunimitsu for winning the #CB2023 Master Event! Back to back👑👑 We are blessed to have him and 🇰🇷@holyknee compete against one another in some good ass Tekken! GGs!https://t.co/vrgVGnwhne // #TWT2023 #TEKKEN7 pic.twitter.com/DAj9keu2l6 — Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) May 29, 2023

Ash won $4,998 in prize money for the tournament while Knee took $2,856 and Book managed to take $1,666 in third place.