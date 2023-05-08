Atif Butt Wins Pakistan’s Biggest International Tekken Tournament

Pakistan’s biggest international Tekken tournament, Takedown 2023, concluded yesterday with Atif Butt taking away the champion’s title from Arslan Ash.

The Pakistani Tekken star took it to the grand finals and won a clean 3-0 set against the formidable Arslan Ash. Fate’s Atif Butt played Akuma in the finals while Ash brought his Kunimitsu to the show.

Both players had two rounds on each other in the final set and it could’ve gone either way even at the very last minute. Butt had less life left at the end of the final round, but that was just before he hit Ash with a clutch EX Tatsumaki into Raging Demon, ending the 3-0 set and winning the tournament.

Note that there was an error in the scoreboard in the grand finals. It said that both players had won 1 match in the set, but in fact, Atif Butt was going 2-0 in the end, before winning another one against Ash.

This caused a bit of confusion at the tournament at first, but it was quickly resolved later on and Atif Butt was crowned as the Takedown 2023 champion. He took home an impressive Rs. 1,000,000, while Ash, who came second, got Rs. 400,000.

Heera from Ashes Gaming also made it to the top 3 and won Rs. 200,000. Dawood Sikandar and Farzeen took the 4th and 5th spots, respectively. Non-Pakistani players including AK from the Philippines and ULSAN from Korea secured 7th and 8th positions.