Faisal Iqbal Ratyal Assumes Charge as DG Telecom, Ministry of IT

Faisal Iqbal Ratyal assumed his Charge as Director General (Telecom) at the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) on Monday.

The federal government appointed Ratyal as DG Telecom earlier this month on a contract basis for a period of 3 years.

His contributions to the National Information Technology Board (NITB) have been transformative, playing a pivotal role in its restructuring and transformation from an attached department to an autonomous body.

He has an impressive track record in delivering government, public, and private projects, over the course of his 18+ years of career. He has worked for multinational organizations like Siemens-Pakistan and Huawei Technologies (Pakistan.

His portfolio includes numerous high-profile projects, such as the Mobile Generation Swap from 2G to 3G and 4G for a major telecom giant in Pakistan, the Safe City Project in Lahore and Islamabad, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Optical Fiber Project for telecom connectivity, all of which have significantly enhanced the ICT industry’s revenue streams. His expertise in crisis and project management made him a sought-after talent in his field. His track record in this area earned him the position of Director General at NITB.