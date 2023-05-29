Honda to Roll Out Multiple Hybrid Models in Malaysia

Honda Malaysia (HM) has launched a “Gen H” hybrid tech and model campaign called “Honda, Hybrid, and Hype.” A nationwide roadshow will market the company’s hybrid cars to the Malaysian market.

Honda’s e:HEV hybrid technology in the City, City Hatchback, Civic, and HR-V will be demonstrated at Gen H events. All e:HEVs are top-of-the-line RS models.

The roadshow will have fun fair rides, arcade games, workshops, food and drinks, local graffiti art, and an “immersive area” with interactive activities. The event will be open to all and there will be no entry fee.

Honda Malaysia’s CEO and Managing Director Hironobu Yoshimura said that Malaysia is a big market for indigenous hybrid cars. He added that hybrid technology will offer a blend of efficiency and fun to the drivers.

In 2020, City’s RS e:HEV variant made its world debut in Malaysia with the 1.5L e:HEV powertrain. So far, HM has sold over 2,800 City e:HEVs, 1,600 City Hatchbacks, 2,600 HR-V Hybrids, and 600 Civic e:HEVs.

Honda has developed powertrains for EVs, fuel cell vehicles, and hybrids for over 30 years. Now, the Japanese automaker seeks to expedite its carbon-neutrality drive by offering electric and hybrid models.