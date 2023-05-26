Honda Pakistan’s Annual Profits Nosedive Due to High Car Prices

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HCAR) posted a profit after tax of Rs. 260.14 million in the financial year ended March 31, 2023 (FY23), down 89.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) from a profit of Rs. 2.5 billion in the same period last year (SPLY), according to the notification filed by the car maker to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Along with the result, Honda Atlas Cars did not announce any cash dividend for the year.

For the quarter January-March (4QMY23), the company posted a loss of Rs. 5.8 per share as opposed to earnings of Rs. 5.7 per share in the previous quarter, according to Ismail Iqbal Securities. The deviation primarily stemmed from higher-than-estimated operating expenses, which could be a result of sizeable foreign exchange losses during the quarter.

ALSO READ Yamaha Has Also Setup Free Oil Change and Checkup Camps

The sales of the company during the year fell by 12 percent to Rs. 95.08 billion from Rs. 108.04 billion recorded in the corresponding period last year. In 4QMY23, the topline of the company arrived at Rs. 22.3 billion, declining by 3 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. Despite multiple price revisions during the quarter, the topline dipped as a result of a 6 percent decline in volumetric sales.

The company reported a gross profit of Rs. 7.16 billion, up by 29.4 percent as compared to Rs. 5.53 billion that was posted in the same period last year. The gross margin clocked in at 12.5 percent, the highest since 1QMY18 (14.2 percent).

In FY23, distribution and marketing costs decreased to Rs. 902.37 million as compared to Rs. 1.14 billion.

The other income of the company increased by 15.8 percent to Rs. 2.32 billion from Rs. 2 billion during the full year due. Meanwhile, it surged by 110 percent QoQ to Rs. 683 million during 4QMY23 owing to attractive deposit rates.

The finance cost of the company skyrocketed by a whopping 549.8 percent from Rs. 53.26 million to Rs. 346.14 million during the full year.

ALSO READ Banks Fails to Set up FX Digital Portal & Corporate Debit Cards for IT Sector

The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of Rs. 1.83 during FY23 compared to an EPS of Rs. 17.58 last year.

HCAR’s scrip at the bourse closed at Rs. 97.5, down 3.74 percent or Rs. 3.79 with a turnover of 128,577 shares on Friday.