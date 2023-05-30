Dar, AAOIFI Chief Discuss Cooperation in Business and Financial Sectors

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) Sheikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both exchanged views on enhancing mutual collaboration in social welfare, business & financial sectors and promoting the Islamic finance industry and capital market in Pakistan.

H.E.Sheikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa,Chairman Board of Turstees AAOIFI called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and exchanged views on enhancing mutual collaboration with Pakistan in social welfare, business & financial sectors (1/2).. pic.twitter.com/12X8iRCgPv — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) May 30, 2023

The minister congratulated the chairman for holding the First International Conference on Islamic Capital Markets in Pakistan in coordination with the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Sheikh Ebrahim lauded the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Bahrain. He appreciated the continuous support of Pakistan and stated that Pakistan has always been the closest partner in the Muslim world.

He also expressed his desire to start various social welfare ventures in Pakistan for capacity building and easy loan facilitation for entrepreneurs, especially for the women and the youth as Pakistan holds great potential in this regard.

The finance minister apprised him of the current government’s policies and programmes to support the youth and particularly women such as Benazir Income Support Programme. He added that the government is fully committed to supporting the lower classes through various microfinance schemes of such nature.