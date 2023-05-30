Larkana-Karachi Train Remains Suspended 10 Months After Flooding

Almost 10 months have passed since the massive flash floods across Pakistan. Yet, the train service from Larkana to Karachi and Quetta remains suspended, making travel difficult for the citizens of both areas.

According to a media report, commuters have to use expensive private transport to journey from one area to the other. People of Larkana have been deprived of train service for the past 10 months.

Pakistan Railways (PR) officials told the media that the repair work of the flood-affected track has been completed and the trains are likely to start running by June.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto’s secretary Jameel Soomro said that the chairman has requested the Prime Minister and relevant authorities to restore the train and shipping services.

PR official stated that the service is expected to be rehabilitated and made operational next month. Meanwhile, travelers must bare with the difficulty and massive costs of traveling via private transport.