Rawalpindi Commissioner Seeks Proposals for Parking Plazas in Murree

The hill stations are about to see a huge influx of tourists. With summer vacation fast approaching, the commissioner of the Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha, has instructed the relevant authorities to submit a detailed report regarding the construction of two parking plazas in Murree.

According to a spokesperson, Chatha has formed a committee comprised of representatives from the Program Monitoring Unit (PMU) and local government to finalize the Murree master plan as quickly as possible.

The spokesperson stated that the commissioner has directed the relevant authorities to finalize the Murree master plan on an urgent basis after presiding over a meeting regarding the Murree contingency plan at the commissioner’s office.

The Director of Development and Xen Building have been instructed to travel to Murree and present a detailed proposal for the construction of two parking plazas in Murree at suitable locations at the next meeting.

Chatha has noted the imminent arrival of the tourist season. Murree and its surrounding hill stations are particularly known for hosting thousands of visitors from all over Pakistan, which often leads to horrendous traffic jams due to unorganized parking.

He has instructed authorities to expedite efforts to build adequate parking areas in the region to facilitate the locals and the tourists.