PepsiCo Delegation Apprises Finance Minister of Taxation Issues

A delegation of PepsiCo led by Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer, Africa, Middle East, South Asia called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar today.

Willemsen expressed his confidence in Pakistan and the potential the country offers on the growth front given the availability of investment conducive environment.

He apprised the minister of the profile of the company, the operational nature of its business activities, and the company’s overall contribution to the revenue growth of the country. He also communicated about the issues being faced by the company regarding taxation and imports of items.

Dar appreciated the economic contribution of the company in terms of FDI and revenue generation in Pakistan. He also highlighted the existing economic circumstances and informed that the current government has put in place a variety of far-sighted policy initiatives in order to bring stability and growth in the economy and for ease of doing business.

He assured the delegation of well-intended efforts by the government in order to support the company in expanding its business and investment in the country.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, and senior officers from FBR also participated in the meeting.