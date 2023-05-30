Zong 4G Partners With Roshan Packages to Provide Customized and Enhanced Digital Business Solutions

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading digital company, has partnered with Roshan Packages Limited, one of the country’s largest packaging manufacturers, to provide bespoke connectivity for its business.

This partnership will enable Roshan Packages Limited to employ Zong 4G’s business solutions to optimize the efficacy and reliability of its daily operations across the board.

As part of this partnership, Zong 4G will provide Roshan Packages Limited with customized connectivity solutions tailored to meet their specific business needs. By leveraging Zong’s sophisticated services, Roshan Packages Ltd. aims to achieve increased operational efficiency and reliability in their day-to-day activities.

The contract signing ceremony in Lahore was attended by representatives from both Zong 4G and Roshan Packages Ltd. The ceremony showcased the shared commitment of both companies to drive innovation and transform business operations through cutting-edge digital technologies.

The official spokesperson of Zong 4G said: “We are delighted to join hands with Roshan Packages Limited in enhancing their daily operations.

Zong 4G is committed to digitizing Pakistan’s corporate landscape by providing next-generation business solutions crucial for sustainable business growth. We look forward to unlocking this potential with Roshan Packages Limited through this alliance.”

Tayyab Aijaz, CEO of Roshan Packages, discussed the importance of integrating digital solutions in businesses. Highlighting the benefits of technology in upscaling business operations, he commended Zong 4G’s robust connectivity and diverse business solutions in helping to make this possible for various corporate sectors, including the packaging industry.

Zong 4G remains committed to driving digital innovation in Pakistan, and this partnership with Roshan Packages Limited is a concerted step in that direction. Cultivating the digital transformation of the local corporate sector is a top priority at Zong 4G, and this collaboration is another breakthrough in its journey of leading the digital revolution in Pakistan.

As one of the leading telecommunication companies in the country, Zong 4G aims to provide its customers with the latest and most innovative solutions while ensuring seamless network connectivity.