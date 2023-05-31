Apple is Launching Several New MacBooks Next Week

Starting on June 5th, Apple will hold its yearly Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC).

Mark Gurman, Chief Correspondent for Bloomberg specializing in Apple-related news, has revealed that during the event, we can expect to see the company’s first AR/VR headset, along with software updates for the operating systems for its smartphones, tablets, computers, and smartwatches.

Gurman also hinted at the introduction of “several new Macs,” indicating that Apple will present more than just the 15″ MacBook Air featuring the M2 chipset.

Here is what he said:

I’m expecting three major focus areas next week: 1) several new Macs, 2) the mixed-reality headset, 3) the new OSs. With all of the new hardware and software, I expect the keynote to be one of Apple’s longest ever and easily exceed two hours.

According to Gurman’s information, Apple plans to unveil Macs powered by the M3 platform later this year. In the upcoming event, the focus will be on the new MacBook Air, featuring the M2 chip.

Additionally, Apple might introduce a new Mac Pro computer equipped with the M2 Ultra chip, promising unparalleled CPU performance. While the likelihood of an iMac all-in-one desktop is uncertain, there is a possibility of a new Mac Studio model with the M2 chip.

The event will be live-streamed on Apple’s own website as always and will be available to everyone.