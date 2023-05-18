iCloud+ Storage Prices Increased by 2x in Pakistan

Nearly everything is becoming twice or even thrice as expensive in our country lately and it doesn’t just stop at your regular household items or groceries. Internet services, travel, and other costs are now at exorbitant rates and now Apple is doing the same thing with iCloud+ storage prices.

The Cupertino giant has raised prices for its cloud services by 2x in Pakistan. Buying 50 GB worth of storage now costs, Rs. 200, which was previously at Rs. 100. 200 GB storage is priced at Rs. 600 instead of Rs. 300, and 2 TB will cost 1,900, which is Rs. 900 higher than before.

For those unaware, iCloud storage lets you keep your photos, videos, and device backups saved online similar to Google Drive. It is meant for Apple products such as iPhones and MacBooks and is tied to your Apple ID. It can be shared between family and friends similar to Google One services and your data can be moved around as you please.

The difference between iCloud and iCloud+ is that the latter brings more storage and also features additional security features such as iCloud Private Relay, Hide My Email, and more.