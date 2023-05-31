Pakistan to Get One of a Kind Animal Identification App Very Soon

Biometric verification for humans is nothing new. Technology that can read and recognize our fingerprints, DNA, eyes, or blood vessels, is easily found almost anywhere these days, but the same cannot be said for animals.

Unique identifiers that can verify animals are hard to work with, which is why such technology is rare. But Pakistan is going to be one of the few countries to successfully implement this tech soon, thanks to the efforts of Syed Umaid Ahmed, a Ph.D. Scholar at FAST-NUCES, Karachi.

Syed, along with his team, has just completed his work on a project on Animal Biometrics, which aims to help identify animals and the owners they belong to. It has a primary focus on cattle including cows and buffalos but it’s being trained to work with horses, dogs, and other animals as well.

This project will help resolve the issue of animal burglary in Pakistan. Here is how it works.

How It Works

Using only a smartphone app, the technology will let you identify and verify different animals by taking pictures and saving their data, just like fingerprints saved with NADRA.

Just like humans and fingerprints, no two animals have the same nose patterns. The said smartphone app will be able to verify an animal through these nose patterns and save their identity in a directory. The app’s algorithm has been trained using over 4000 images of cattle.

Syed says that the app is about 70% ready and will be launched to the public for free very soon during Eid al-Adha. It is also going to be open-source so anyone can make use of it.