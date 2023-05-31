UAE Massively Reduces Petrol Prices for June 2023

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Fuel Price Committee has announced new petrol and diesel prices, effective from 1 June 2023. The prices of Super 98, Special 95, E-Plus 91, and Diesel have been decreased by up to 11.55%.

Starting tomorrow, Super 98 will cost AED 2.95 per liter, down from AED 3.16 in May. Special 95 will cost AED 2.84 per liter, down from AED 3.05. Likewise, E-Plus 91 will cost AED 2.76 per liter, compared to AED 2.97, while Diesel will cost AED 2.68 per liter, down from AED 3.03.

Below is the table showing the decrease in each fuel type:

Fuel Type Price in June 2023 (AED per liter) Price in May 2023 (AED per liter) Percentage Decrease Super 98 2.95 3.16 6.65% Special 95 2.84 3.05 6.89% E-Plus 91 2.76 2.97 7.07% Diesel 2.68 3.03 11.55%

Diesel is currently at its lowest price point of the year, reflecting the constant fluctuations in the global energy market.

In 2020, the Fuel Price Committee maintained stable fuel rates during the pandemic. However, in March 2021, as global oil prices started to rise, the committee lifted these controls and began adjusting fuel prices as per the international market conditions.