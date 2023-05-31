Dubai Hospital Introduces Drones to Deliver Medicine

A leading hospital in Dubai has successfully delivered medicines to a patient via a drone. The drone service will help in providing essential medicines to those in need during an emergency situation.

Fakeeh University Hospital is the first medical center in the Middle East to use drone technology for medicine delivery. The initiative will improve medical access in remote areas and reduce carbon emissions.

The successful trial took place at Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO). The project aligns with the goals of the “Dubai Program to Enable Drone Transportation,” unveiled by Crown Prince Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

Fakeeh University Hospital conducted the trial within a 10 km radius, delivering the medicine to a patient in Cedre Villas.

Director General (DG) DSO, Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, remarked that the DSO serves as a knowledge and innovation hub under Dubai 2040 Master Plan, and it is famous for supporting smart technology solutions.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fakeeh University Hospital, Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, noted that the initiative is a leap forward in improving healthcare and achieving digitalization.

Drone delivery service will also overcome geographical barriers faced by land transport, allowing patients to get medicines in a short time. The new system has several advanced features such as anti-collision sensors and real-time monitoring.