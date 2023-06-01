Rupee Gains Big Against US Dollar As Open Market Rate Hits 290 After Big Move By SBP

The Pakistani rupee reported big gains against the US Dollar during intraday trade today after opening trade at 285.5 in the interbank market.

The Pakistani rupee was bullish in the first few hours with the interbank rate rising as high as 285 and staying on that level. Open market rates across multiple currency counters gained over Rs. 27 to as high as 290.25 with further improvements expected before the day’s closing.

Pertinently, the cash rate in the market on Wednesday averaged 315-317 before the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) circular to commercial banks on credit card settlements.

The informal exchange rate has recovered massively and at 11:30 AM rose to the 290 level after SBP on Wednesday allowed banks to settle credit card payments at the interbank rate. Today’s cash rate per dollar in Hundi is expected to fall below 310 when they start leaking data later today, while many suggest it could remain above 300 to as low as 305.

This is an intraday market update.