World Acknowledging IT Skills of Pakistani Youth: IT Minister

Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Amin ul Haque has said that Pakistan’s skilled IT experts, Time zone, and fluent English speaking with excellent accents have unique importance in Digital World.

The World is now openly acknowledging the skills of Pakistani youth in IT, he remarked.

The minister said this during the meeting with different International delegations in GITEX Morocco in sidelines engagements.

The meetings discussed global challenges including revolutionary initiatives in the IT & Telecom sector by the Government of Pakistan. Federal IT Minister held an important meeting with the Secretary of the General Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), Deemah Al-Yahiya. The meeting discussed bilateral issues and measures to enhance Digital Cooperation between the members stated of DCO also discussed.

Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Mr. Saeed Al-Gerghavi also met with the Minister of IT, and the investment opportunities in Pakistan were discussed.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu Governor of Lagos Nigeria called on Federal Minister IT Amin ul Haque during the session.

Earlier Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Amin ul Haque attended the opening ceremony of the GITEX Global Exhibition in Morocco. The 3 members delegation led by Minister IT Syed Amin ul Haque comprises Member IT Junaid Imam and Chairman PASHA Zohaib Khan.

Later Syed Amin ul Haque Inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the exhibition. 14 companies, 10 start-ups, and more than 200 IT experts from Pakistan participating in GITEX-23 Exhibition for the first time. Former Minister of IT and Transport of Morocco Rabbah Aziz, Huawei Africa President Colin Hu, and many prominent personalities and Global tech leaders visited the Pakistan Pavilion and showed their great interest.

GITEX AFRICA Digital Summit, 31 May – 01 June 2023 is poised to be Africa’s most influential and outcome-focused forum for dialogues, exchanges, and collaborative intentions, bringing together 400+ global and pan-African government and private sector leaders, policymakers, technology, and finance executives, investors and academics unified towards Africa’s transformation into a single digital market.

The Summit will accentuate the vast potential of the globe’s youngest continent and shape the vision for a more connected, sustainable, inclusive, and tech-driven digital economy.