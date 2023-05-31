Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]), has apprised that the Pakistani participating delegation has assumed prominence at the launch event of GITEX Africa 2023 in Morocco.

Khan pointed out that, as per the latest statistics from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Africa has a population of 1.3 billion people in 54 countries with Nominal GDP of $2,260 per capita and, in terms of purchasing power, African GDP has climbed to $6,370 per capita.

This is huge and Pakistan can achieve $1 billion in IT exports to Africa alone within a short span of 2 years – if the right connections are established with African governments & private-sector, he added.

ALSO READ QistBazaar Expands Its Footprint With the Opening of 10th Facilitation Centre in Gulistan-e-Johar

It is pertinent to note that [email protected] has brought an influential delegation of Pakistan’s top IT companies to the event in coordination with the Ministry of IT & Telecom (MoITT), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and Tech Destination Pakistan.

Syed Amin Ul Haque, Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, and [email protected] chairman will represent the Pakistani delegation. GITEX is, as a matter of fact, the world’s largest event vis-à-vis information technology, and ITeS is a cross between governments and the private sector.

Khan explained that the world tech community is celebrating the launch edition of GITEX Africa in Morocco from 31 May – 2 June 2023 and Africa is the proud host of its very own tech gathering that truly unites every community in the innovation ecosystem across the world.

He added that GITEX brings to Pakistan powerful connections and valuable new relationships that highlight the achievements and opportunities of Pakistani IT companies and integrates into the hyper-connected tech ecosystem across 80 countries of the world.

He also recalled that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made it clear that he is pinning his hopes on the IT industry to stabilize Pakistan’s economy by bridging the trade deficit and bringing-in foreign exchange to the country.

Khan maintained that GITEX Africa provides an opportunity to firmly plug the world’s second-largest continent into Pakistan’s entrepreneurial & innovation economy – boasting of resources imperative for the country to dynamize its digital economy mission.

He pointed out that GITEX Africa is held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, under the authority of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, and hosted by the Digital Development Agency (ADD) of Morocco.