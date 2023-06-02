Breakthrough Drug for Lung and Liver Cancers Launched in UAE

AstraZeneca has launched a new medication called Imjudo (tremelimumab) in United Arab Emirates (UAE) to treat advanced liver and lung cancers.

It is used together with Imfinzi and chemotherapy to help adults with stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer and the most common type of liver cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma.

Imjudo works by adjusting the immune system to attack cancer cells more effectively. It helps activate T-cells, which are important for fighting cancer, by blocking a protein that prevents cancer cells from dying.

This drug has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has shown promising results in extending the time before cancer gets worse and improving overall survival rates. It gives patients a better chance at successful treatment and a higher quality of life.

The launch of Imjudo in UAE is a big step forward in cancer treatment and makes the Emirates one of the first countries to have this medication.

Dr. Humaid Al Shamsi, Head of the Emirates Oncology Society, said that Imjudo is the first and only approved therapy, in combination with Imfinzi, to have three-year data for treating advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. He added that this new immunotherapy drug brings hope to patients and their families.

The launch of this drug also strengthens UAE’s role as a leader in cancer care in the Middle East and a top destination for healthcare.