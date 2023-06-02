These Are the Best Dubai Schools in 2023

If you’re moving to Dubai and have kids, finding the best school is probably at the top of your priority list. Luckily, Dubai has many excellent educational institutions.

One important resource to consider is the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai, which regulates educational growth and development in the city.

The KHDA recently released its latest schools ranking, designating only a few schools with the coveted “Outstanding” rating. These schools are situated in some of Dubai’s prime areas and offer a diverse range of curricula, including the renowned British curriculum and International Baccalaureate (IB) program.

To help you in your search, here are the top six Dubai schools in 2023.

Kings School Dubai

When it comes to top schools, Kings School Dubai is a name that stands out. With three campuses located near some of the city’s best communities, Kings School provides convenient access for families.

If you reside in the Jumeirah district, Kings School Dubai in Umm Suqeim 3 is a perfect choice. For residents of Jumeirah Village Circle and Arabian Ranches, Kings School Al Barsha is just a short drive away.

District One and Al Barari Dubai residents will find Kings School Nad Al Sheba approximately 20 minutes away.

All three campuses follow the English National Curriculum. They focus on a well-rounded education by offering second languages, sports, music, and even Islamic education.

Kings School Dubai Fees

Regarding school fees, they vary depending on the grade level. For Foundation Years, the fees start at AED 43,619, while for Year 6, the fees go up to AED 66,383.

Please note that the fees are subject to change, and it is advisable to check with the school for the latest information.

Dubai International Academy

Dubai International Academy (DIA) is a prestigious school with a diverse student body representing over 80 nationalities.

Following the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum, DIA offers primary and secondary education through three programs:

Primary Years

Middle Years

Diploma

The school’s academic performance is outstanding, and a majority of its students secure admission to renowned universities like Princeton and Yale.

DIA prioritizes a well-rounded education, providing various extracurricular activities such as the Eco Club, Model United Nations, music, art, and sports.

Dubai International Academy Fees

When it comes to Dubai school fees at DIA, they vary based on the year level. The annual fees start at AED 45,604 for KG and increase to AED 79,995 for Year 13.

There is an AED 4,500 fee for ESL (English as a Second Language) students who require extra English support at school.

For the most up-to-date and accurate information on school fees, it is advisable to contact DIA directly.

GEMS Dubai American Academy

GEMS Education, established in 1959, is a leading global private education provider catering to kindergarten to Grade 12 / Year 13 students.

With a rich history in UAE, GEMS has a remarkable reputation for offering diverse curricula and educational opportunities across different socio-economic backgrounds.

Operating in multiple regions including the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America, GEMS Education owns and manages over 60 schools in the MENA region alone, serving a student population exceeding 130,000.

Dubai American Academy (DAA) stands as GEMS Education’s flagship American school. DAA offers a comprehensive American Curriculum that is enhanced and complemented by the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program.

This unique educational approach equips students from diverse backgrounds with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the world’s most esteemed universities and colleges.

NIMS Dubai

The New Indian Model School (NIMS) in Dubai, was founded in 1980 with a vision to provide affordable and modern education to the Indian community.

Founded by MK Kamaluddin, the school has grown over the years and currently serves the educational needs of around five thousand students.

The school has a remarkable track record, consistently achieving excellent results in SSLC and Higher Secondary examinations of the Kerala State among schools in the Gulf countries.

In terms of ratings, NIMS Dubai has been evaluated by the KHDA and received an overall rating of “Acceptable”, with many Good and Outstanding features.

The school has consistently attained the ‘Outstanding’ rating in Students’ Personal and Social Development.

NIMS Dubai Fees

Grade Tuition Fee (Yearly in AED) Mont 1 & 2 3,915 KG 1 & KG 2 3,915 Grade 1 – 2 4,305 Grade 3 4,305 Grade 4 4,853 Grade 5 4,853 Grade 6 4,853 Grade 7 4,853 Grade 8 5,088 Grade 9 CB 5,088 Grade 9 KB 5,088 Grade 10 CB 5,792 Grade 10 KB 5,792 Grade 11 CB 6,811 Grade 11 KB 6,811 Grade 12 CB 6,811 Grade 12 KB 6,811

Jumeirah English Speaking School Dubai

Jumeirah English Speaking School (JESS), Arabian Ranches, is a well-established and reputable school in Dubai. As one of the few non-profit schools in the region, JESS has been serving the community since 1975, starting with just 17 students.

Over the years, JESS has expanded to two locations in Dubai, Arabian Ranches and Jumeirah. JESS Arabian Ranches was established in September 2005 to meet the growing demand from parents.

While the school initially aimed to develop a neighboring site to the original Jumeirah school, the Arabian Ranches location emerged as the best option at that time. The presence of many Western expats, particularly from Emirates and its associated companies, who had purchased homes in Arabian Ranches, provided a favorable environment for the school’s growth and development.

JESS continues to provide quality education and cater to the educational needs of students in Dubai, with its Arabian Ranches campus offering a convenient and sought-after educational experience.

Dubai College

Dubai College, with a rich history spanning nearly 5 decades, has earned a reputation as one of the world’s finest private schools.

It offers the English National Curriculum for students from Years 7 to 13, providing a comprehensive program that supports holistic development both inside and outside the classroom.

In 2017, Dubai College established the Centre for Innovation in Teaching and Learning, a research wing that collaborates with international organizations to enhance the educational experience for teachers and students.

Dubai College Fees

The school’s fees are structured as follows:

Year 7: AED 28,869 per term

Year 13: AED 32,690 per term

Moreover, a personal debenture of AED 25,000 is required for all new students. Existing students need to pay 5% of the tuition fees upon re-enrollment.