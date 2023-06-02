PIA Launches Direct Flights Between Karachi and Skardu

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) recently announced the initiation of direct flights from Karachi to the picturesque destination of Skardu, beginning on 4 June. The airline’s management has confirmed that there will be two weekly flights scheduled on Wednesdays and Sundays.

PIA is set to use the spacious Airbus 320 aircraft for these flights to guarantee comfortable travel to these sought-after tourist destinations. Similarly, PIA had previously revealed plans to recommence flight operations between Lahore and Skardu starting from 3 June.

This strategic decision by PIA underscores the airline’s commitment to promoting tourism within Pakistan, reflecting the vision of Khawaja Saad Rafique, the Federal Civil Aviation Minister.

The spokesperson emphasized PIA’s goal to improve travel facilities for tourists by broadening domestic flight services across numerous routes. The renewal of these flight services will allow tourists to explore the enchanting allure of the Skardu region, celebrated for its spectacular landscapes, mountain ranges, and cultural diversity.