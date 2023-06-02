Virgin Atlantic to Finally Restart Dubai Flights This Year

Virgin Atlantic, a UK-based international airline, will be resuming its flights to Dubai later this year. The announcement was made through an Instagram post by the airline, confirming that tickets for Dubai routes will be available for purchase starting from 7 June 2023.

The first flight to Dubai is scheduled to depart on 28 October this year. The decision to resume service to Dubai comes after Virgin Atlantic temporarily stopped its flights to the city in March 2019 due to economic reasons.

Now, with this announcement, the airline aims to reconnect passengers between the UK and Dubai, offering a renewed travel option for individuals and businesses alike.

Free Hotel Stay in Dubai

Emirates, a leading Dubai-based airline, has introduced a free hotel stay offer for all passengers traveling to or stopping over in Dubai.

First Class or Business Class passengers can get a free two-night stay at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, a leading 5-star hotel. Premium Economy Class or Economy Class round-trip ticket holders can get a complimentary one-night stay at Dubai’s Novotel World Trade Center.

The special offer is available for the booking period between 22 May and 11 June. To use this offer, passengers must plan their travel between 26 May and 31 August and stay in Dubai for a minimum of 24 hours.

They need to book their tickets at least 96 hours in advance through the Emirates website, call center, ticket offices, or affiliated travel agents.