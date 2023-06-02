Proposal to Display ‘Anti-Smoking’ Ads on School Buses Under Consideration

Zeb Jaffar, the Parliamentary Secretary for the Federal Education and Professional Training Division, has proposed an initiative to display anti-smoking advertisements on school and college buses in Islamabad.

This proposal was presented during a meeting at the Education Ministry, which was attended by representatives from various relevant authorities and organizations.

The goal of this initiative is to increase public awareness about the dangers of tobacco use. During the meeting, government officials discussed their ongoing efforts to tackle tobacco use in educational institutions. Representatives from the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease lauded the country’s efforts in controlling tobacco use and vowed to continue their support.

Jaffar underscored the importance of addressing tobacco use at a policy level. He proposed placing ‘no tobacco use’ advertisements on 400 buses operated by public sector schools and colleges in Islamabad.

Officials from the office of the Federal Education Minister and the Federal Directorate of Education conveyed their support for this initiative. They expressed their commitment to creating a healthy and smoke-free environment for students in Islamabad.