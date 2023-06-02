CDA Declares 2 More Housing Societies in Islamabad Illegal

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has declared Samana Smart City and Sawan Farm House Society illegal.

CDA has issued instructions to citizens not to invest in these societies located in Zone Five.

According to the CDA public notice, it has been disclosed that plots are being marked or sold in the name of Samana Smart City and Sawan Farm House, Zone-V, Islamabad which is illegal as the sponsors of these schemes have not obtained Layout Plan approval or no objection certificate from CDA.

CDA has asked the general public to refrain from any sale/purchase of plots in Samana Smart City and Sawan Farm House till the sponsors obtain approval of the Layout Plan and No Objection Certificate from CDA after fulfilling the requisite formalities.

According to CDA, before making an investment of precious money, the public should ensure the legal status of the scheme from CDA. The CDA has asked citizens to visit its website to know the updated status of the layout plans of the schemes. According to the CDA in case of any fraud/loss, CDA will not be responsible.

The CDA has warned the management of Samana Smart City and Sawan Farm House to stop making any publicity, marketing, sale of plots, and making any type of development or construction in this unauthorized and illegal housing scheme.

The CDA has asked the owners of the society to get approval for Layout Plans and no objection certificate from CDA, after fulfilling the requisite formalities. According to CDA, after getting approval of the layout plan and no objection certificate, the society will be allowed for publicity and sale purchase of plots.