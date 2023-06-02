Savvy to the Rescue: Savyour Becomes World’s First-Ever Cashback App with AI-Backed Shopping Assistant

Savyour, the pioneering cashback app from Pakistan, today marks a significant global breakthrough with the launch of ‘Savvy‘; the world’s first AI-based assistant featured within the cashback app.

This revolutionary feature is adept at handling everyday shopping inquiries and directing users toward the most rewarding cashback options based on location. It sets Savyour apart as a trailblazer in AI-assisted shopping experiences.

Harnessing the power of advanced natural language processing and machine learning algorithms, Savvy offers seamless, real-time chat support in two languages – English and Roman Urdu: providing an unparalleled, human-like shopping experience.

This pioneering technology stands as a proud testament to Pakistan’s innovation capacity on the global stage.

Saad Gadit, Co-Founder and COO of Savyour, celebrate the landmark achievement as he states: “With the introduction of ‘Savvy,’ our AI-backed shopping assistant, we’re embarking on a transformative journey in the realm of online shopping.”

He said: “Savvy is a powerful innovation, and globally the first to help the consumers experience online shopping in an entirely new way. This significant stride isn’t just a momentous day for Savyour but also a proud landmark for Pakistan in the global technology landscape.

By blending local talent with global tech advancements, we’re demonstrating that with determination, creativity, and hard work, there are truly no limits to what we can achieve.”

“Savyour’s AI-based shopping assistant will revolutionize the way our users discover cashback brands, providing a seamless, personalized experience of shopping and saving like never before. With Savvy, we are not only bringing a first-of-its-kind feature to our users, but we’re also empowering them to discover and engage with over 650 local and international brands across seven diverse categories,” Gadit further added.

Savyour users can now shop from a broad array of brands, including household names such as AliExpress, Foodpanda, Daraz, Etihad Airways, and Booking.com. Savvy’s groundbreaking integration significantly enhances user experience, making it easier than ever to navigate through different brands and promoting an immersive shopping journey.

To experience this cutting-edge technology, users may tap on Savvy’s chatbot section while new users can simply download the app from their respective app store and become part of the revolutionary shopping experience.

Since its launch in August 2020, Savyour has been Pakistan’s largest rewards and cashback platform, partnering with more than 650 local and international brands, both online and in-store. Savyour continues to commit to enhancing user experience, persistently integrating new technologies and features into its evolving ecosystem.