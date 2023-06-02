Weekly Inflation Finally Falls Below 45%

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended June 1, 2023, increased by 0.03 percent due to an increase in the prices of food items including onions (7.31 percent), potatoes (2.89 percent), chicken (2.87 percent), tea prepared (1.56 percent), tomatoes (1.11 percent), salt powdered (1.08 percent) and non-food item energy saver (2.16 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 42.67 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of cigarettes (138.50 percent), tea lipton (114.93 percent), gas charges for q1 (108.38 percent), wheat flour (105.56 percent), bananas (88.96 percent), potatoes (86.86 percent), rice irri-6/9 (80.97 percent), rice basmati broken (80.15 percent), pulse moong (60.40 percent), bread (59.66 percent), eggs (55.29 percent), pulse mash (53.70 percent), washing soap (48.61 percent), petrol (45.55 percent) and diesel (45.18 percent), while a decrease is observed in the prices of tomatoes (42.14 percent) and onions (29.00 percent).

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 254.13 points against 254.05 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.25 percent) items increased, 14 (27.45 percent) items decreased and 18 (35.30 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs. 17,732 and Rs. 17,732-22,888 consumption group decreased by 0.08 percent and 0.10 percent while it increased for Rs. 22,889-29,517, Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs. 44,175 increased by 0.08 percent, 0.12 percent and 0.05 percent respectively.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include onions (7.31 percent), potatoes (2.89 percent), chicken (2.87 percent), energy saver Philips (2.16 percent), tea prepared (1.56 percent), tomatoes (1.11 percent), salt powdered (1.08 percent), beef with bone (1 percent), rice irri-6/9 (1 percent), cooked beef (0.60 percent), mutton (0.54 percent), milk fresh (0.52 percent), bread plain (0.51 percent), gur (0.41 percent), curd (0.33 percent), pulse mash (0.24 percent), pulse masoor (0.19 percent), powdered milk nido (0.17 percent) and sugar (0.13 percent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average include LPG (4.46 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (4.06 percent), bananas (4.04 percent), petrol super (2.96 percent), eggs (2.57 percent), hi-speed diesel (1.94 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (1.87 percent), mustard oil (1.57 percent), cooking oil dalda or other similar brands (sn), 5 liter tin each (1.35 percent), pulse moong (1.27 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (1.06 percent), pulse gram (0.59 percent), garlic (-0.37 percent) and rice basmati broken (0.17 percent).