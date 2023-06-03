Meta Announces Quest 3 VR Headset Ahead of Apple

In a recent announcement, Mark Zuckerberg introduced the highly anticipated Meta Quest 3 virtual and mixed reality headset. Set to be released this fall, the Meta Quest 3 will be available in all countries where the previous Meta Quest model is currently supported, with a price tag of $499.99.

Although the timing of the announcement may appear unusual, considering the release date is still months away, it becomes clearer when considering the upcoming Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) taking place next week. Speculation suggests that Apple may finally unveil its long-awaited headset during the event.

Thus, Meta’s decision to make this announcement now seems like an intentional move to generate attention and capture some of Apple’s spotlight before their own headset reveal.

According to Meta, the Quest 3 offers a higher resolution display compared to its predecessor. It is powered by an advanced “next-generation Snapdragon chipset” that promises more than double the graphical performance of the previous generation Snapdragon GPU found in the Quest 2.

Additionally, the Meta Quest 3 features a full-color passthrough, enabling high-resolution color mixed reality experiences.

In terms of design, the new headset boasts a “40% slimmer optic profile” compared to its predecessor, resulting in a sleeker and more streamlined appearance. The Touch Plus controllers have undergone a complete redesign as well. With advancements in tracking technology, the outer tracking rings are no longer necessary, making the controllers feel like a more natural extension of the user’s hands.

The inclusion of TruTouch haptics, previously introduced in the Touch Pro, further enhances the immersive experience. Furthermore, it is worth noting that the Meta Quest 3 is compatible with the Touch Pro controllers if purchased separately, offering users additional options for control.