Devastating Fuel Tank Explosion Claims Multiple Lives in Ajman

A fatal explosion occurred in the Al Jurf industrial area of Ajman, resulting in two deaths and three injuries. The deceased and the injured were of Asian origin.

On Sunday, at approximately 11 AM, Ajman Police received an alert about the explosion. Major-General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, confirmed that the blast took place at a factory.

According to reports, workers were conducting welding activities on one of the tanks when sparks ignited, causing the explosion.

The Ajman Police chief stated that the blast was a result of failure to adhere to safety regulations and requirements.

Ajman Reduces Taxi Fares

Ajman Transport announced a decrease in taxi fares for this month. Passengers will now be charged AED 1.81 per kilometer, which is 4 fils lower than the previous rate of AED 1.85 per kilometer.

Earlier, UAE Fuel Price Committee revealed new petrol and diesel prices for June. These changes resulted in a reduction of up to 11.55% in the prices of Super 98, Special 95, E-Plus 91, and Diesel.

The price of Super 98 is now AED 2.95 per liter, down from AED 3.16 in May. Special 95 costs AED 2.84 per liter, down from AED 3.05. Similarly, E-Plus 91 now costs AED 2.76 per liter, compared to AED 2.97 previously, while Diesel is priced at AED 2.68 per liter, down from AED 3.03.