Dubai’s Daily Desalinated Water Production Breaks Record

Dubai has reached a major milestone in desalinated water production. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) extended its water transmission pipeline network by 64 km, costing around AED 358 million.

This expansion brings the total daily production capacity of desalinated water to 490 million imperial gallons (588.49 gallons), supporting over 1.5 million residents.

Saeed Al Tayer, DEWA’s Managing Director, praised the authority’s achievement in surpassing other utilities globally. DEWA has achieved one of the lowest percentages of water network losses worldwide.

The new pipeline extensions have remote monitoring capabilities to ensure uninterrupted service, operated from a control center.

The pipeline extensions included the installation of glass-reinforced epoxy water pipes of different sizes.

Water network losses in Dubai were recorded at 4.5% last year, significantly lower than North America’s approximately 15%. This establishes DEWA as one of the leading utilities in the world.

The authority reported a 1.25% increase in net profit in the first quarter of 2023, driven by rising demand for water, electricity, and cooling services in Dubai. Net profit reached around AED 743.8 million ($202.5 million), exceeding targets and reflecting Dubai’s strong growth.

Al Tayer expressed optimism about the authority’s performance in 2023 and beyond, emphasizing its commitment to Dubai’s development and success.