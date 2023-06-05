Islamabad Likely to Get Multiple Projects Worth Billions in Upcoming Budget

The federal government has proposed a significant allocation of funds for multiple projects in Islamabad in the upcoming budget.

According to the documents available with ProPakistani, one of the major proposals is the allocation of Rs. 400 million for the 10th Avenue project.

Additionally, a sum of Rs. 50 million has been proposed for the construction of an additional block of Parliament Lodges.

Another notable proposal is the allocation of Rs. 350 million for Korang bridge and PWD underpass.

The documents also include a proposal to allocate Rs. 450 million for the construction of Sihala railway station flyover. Rs. 66 million have been proposed for the design and construction of Kuri bridge.

To address the water treatment needs of the city, a significant proposal of Rs. 600 million has been made for the construction of a water treatment plant in the Korang river and Rawal lake.

Furthermore, the budget proposes allocating Rs. 6.7 million for the improvement of roads and streets across Islamabad.

In an effort to improve sanitation and water supply services, a proposal of Rs. 78 million has been made for sewage, sanitation, and drinking water supply projects.

Lastly, the budget includes a proposal to allocate Rs. 20 million for the feasibility study of the Bahara Kahu to Faizabad and Rawat to Faizabad metro bus service.