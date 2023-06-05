New Canadian Airline to Start Direct Flights to Major Pakistani Cities

Zara Airways, a new Canadian private airline, has announced its plans to begin direct flights from Toronto to three major cities in Pakistan starting in August.

The airline will offer three weekly flights from Toronto to Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore. Initially, two Boeing 777 aircraft will be used, with the possibility of increasing the fleet size based on demand.

Zara Airways, founded by Pakistani-Canadian businessman Faqir Bawar Hussain Bhakari, has partnered with Shaheen Airport Services for ground services and other staff.

Before commencing operations, the airline is in the process of obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Canadian government.

At a news conference in Karachi, Bhakari expressed enthusiasm about the direct flights, emphasizing the increased convenience and accessibility it will provide for travel between Canada and Pakistan.

Syed Qali, the airline’s CEO, stated that the flights would cater to a wide range of passengers, including Pakistani residents in Canada and tourists visiting Pakistan.

Furthermore, discussions are underway with Air Canada for potential codesharing agreements on certain flights, which would offer passengers additional travel options.

Ejaz Haroon, former managing director of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has joined Zara Airways as an advisor. Haroon emphasized the airline’s focus on direct flights to benefit elderly passengers who prefer to avoid connecting flights and long distances at major airports.

The objective is to provide a more comfortable travel experience, particularly for families and their elders flying from Canada to Pakistan.