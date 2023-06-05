Pakistan-Turkey Trade Volume Can Hit $5 Billion in 3 Years: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Sunday that trade between Pakistan and Turkey has the potential to hit $5 billion per year in the next three years.

“The target of increasing bilateral trade volume to $5 billion annually over the next 3 years is very much achievable. Was glad to find discernible interest of the Turkish business community in building on the existing partnerships & establishing new ventures,” the PM said in a tweet.

He also said, “In my meetings with heads of leading Turkish business groups yesterday, I highlighted the need for investment & trade in the fields of agriculture, energy, information technology and construction. Exciting opportunities have emerged for collaboration especially after the historic Trade-in-Goods Agreement between Pakistan & Turkiye became operational on May 31 this year”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was among several other foreign delegates who recently traveled to Turkey to witness Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s inauguration as president.

During his brief stay, the premier also interacted with Turkish investors, industrialists, and the business community.

Before heading back to Islamabad, the PM invited the freshly elected Turkish President to the 7th Meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which will be held in Islamabad very soon.

The summit seeks to strengthen bilateral relations and explore opportunities for collaboration in a variety of important sectors between the two countries.