Private University Van Robbed in Karachi

A private university van in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar fell victim to a robbery, as per reports on Monday. The incident took place when two robbers on a motorcycle targeted the van carrying a female student and a teacher from the university.

The robbers swiftly executed their plan and managed to loot the occupants of their mobile phones and cash. They made a hasty escape from the scene, throwing away the key to the vehicle, adding to the ordeal faced by the victims.

This incident highlights the persistent issue of street crimes in the city, raising concerns about the safety and security of citizens, especially students, and teachers.

The brazen nature of the robbery and the audacity of the robbers reflect the urgent need for enhanced law enforcement measures and stricter vigilance in affected areas.