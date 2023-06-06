10 UAE Universities Make It to 2023 Global University Rankings

Ten universities from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been recognized in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings for 2023. The universities were evaluated based on contributions to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Al Ain University got the highest score of 82.2-88.2 among UAE universities and has been ranked between 101-200 in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings for 2023.

The University of Sharjah got a position between 201-300, scoring 76.8-82.1 in the overall rating. Abu Dhabi University, Canadian University Dubai, Gulf Medical University, Khalifa University, and UAE University ranked in the 301-400 range, achieving a score of 72.7-76.7 each.

Zayed University achieved a ranking between 401-600, with a 66.9-72.6 score, while Ajman University secured a spot in the 601-800 range, scoring a 59.7-66.7 rating. American University of Ras Al Khaimah achieved a spot in the 1,001+ range, with an overall score of 7.9-53.8.

University Ranking Score Range Al Ain University 101-200 82.2-88.2 University of Sharjah 201-300 76.8-82.1 Abu Dhabi University 301-400 72.7-76.7 Canadian University Dubai 301-400 72.7-76.7 Gulf Medical University 301-400 72.7-76.7 Khalifa University 301-400 72.7-76.7 UAE University 301-400 72.7-76.7 Zayed University 401-600 66.9-72.6 Ajman University 601-800 59.7-66.7 American University of RAK 1,001+ 7.9-53.8

What is Times Higher Education Impact Ranking?

Times Higher Education Impact Rankings is an annual global ranking of universities based on their social, economic, and environmental impact. It measures how universities contribute to the UN’s SDGs.

ALSO READ Dubai’s Latest Campaign Invites Pakistani Tourists for a Summer Escape

Unlike traditional rankings, the Impact Rankings focus on factors like research on sustainable development, partnerships with communities and industry, and integrating sustainability into curriculum and campus operations.

The rankings recognize universities that contribute to positive change and address global issues.