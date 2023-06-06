A ‘College Teacher’ Becomes CDA’s Member Inspection

In an unprecedented move, Capital Development Authority (CDA) appointed a “college teacher” to Member Inspection — a post formerly known as Director General (DG) Estate.

According to an official notification, the Human Resource Directorate of CDA has nominated Roomana Gul Kakar, a BS 19 Associate Professor of the Colleges Higher and Technical Department of the Government of Balochistan, as its latest Member Inspection.

ALSO READ Islamabad to Get Multiple New Underpasses and Flyovers in 2023-2024

A media report claims that the department first appointed Kakar as DG Estate, then renamed the title Member Inspection to accommodate her. CDA did not have a Member Inspection position prior to this appointment.

Before joining CDA, Kakar was with State Life Insurance Corporation on a deputation basis. A media report states that the new officer was originally supposed to be appointed as DG Environment.

The report further claims that Kakar’s deputation case was waiting with the establishment division for months, while another official was already working as DG Environment.

ALSO READ Govt Announces Ambitious Plans for Airport and Railway Upgrades

To accommodate her in a high-profile position, she is made Member Inspection — a post not sanctioned by the federal government.

Via: The Nation