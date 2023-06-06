Islamabad to Get Multiple New Underpasses and Flyovers in 2023-2024

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to launch major development projects in the city in the new fiscal year (FY 2023-24). The department has allocated Rs. 20 billion for them.

They will include the construction of Eleventh Avenue, Serena Chowk underpass, Shaheen Chowk Overpass, as well as Lahtrar Road, Park Road, and Murree Road widening projects.

Currently, CDA is working on development projects worth Rs. 100 billion in Islamabad. According to Chairman Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, the projects will conclude in the next 2 to 3 months.

Mengal also said that Eleventh Avenue will be merged with Srinagar Highway and IJP Road. He added that the patchwork on Islamabad Expressway will be completed soon.

The traffic from Serena Chowk to Kashmir and Murree will be made signal-free, Mengal said. The department will also eliminate traffic signals from Margalla Road, he added.

Mengal also mentioned the construction of a dual carriageway over Shaheen Chowk among the forthcoming projects. He added that the construction of additional lanes on Park Road and Lahtrar Road will also take place in FY 2023-24.