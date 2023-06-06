Abu Dhabi Announces Massive Fine for Gathering at Accident Scenes

Authorities in UAE have warned that gathering at accident sites can be dangerous. Both the Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority have highlighted the risks of crowding near traffic accidents and fires, as they can hinder emergency services from saving lives.

To address this issue, fines of up to AED 1,000 ($272) will be imposed on those blocking traffic at accident sites.

The police noted that people gathering to watch accidents or fires can delay the arrival of ambulances, emergency vehicles, and traffic patrols, preventing them from providing timely help. This can have serious consequences and make it difficult for authorities to save lives.

Slowing down vehicles to look at accident scenes or pedestrians gathering to observe can lead to more accidents. Abu Dhabi Police stressed that both drivers and pedestrians watching traffic accidents can cause more collisions.

Authorities have also warned against taking photographs. Abu Dhabi Police stated that it is unacceptable to crowd around accident sites, take pictures of vehicles and injured people, and share them on social media. Engaging in such actions can have legal consequences.