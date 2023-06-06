Another Day Another Estimate, First Ever Russian Oil Cargo to Arrive This Sunday

The cargo ship carrying 100,000 tons of Russian crude will now arrive at the Omani port of Duqm on June 7 and then be transferred to Pakistan through smaller ships, with the first consignment expected to reach Port Qasim, Karachi, on June 11.

The crude will be transferred from the tanker to a smaller vessel that can hold 50,000 tons. According to a national daily, the Russian vessel was initially scheduled to dock in Oman on May 27-28 but got delayed for 10 days due to technical reasons. It then had to wait another 12 days in a long queue at Egypt’s Suez Canal on May 17 before finally making its way toward Duqm.

The remaining 50,000 tons of Russian crude will be reach Port Qasim on June 20.

As per sources, the delay in the arrival of Russian crude oil is due to logistical issues. Pakistan will not bear additional transportation costs because everything was settled with Russian authorities beforehand.

The crude oil will be refined by Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL), which will combine it with petroleum imports from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Aramco.

The cargo is going to help the government in determining transportation costs, refining expenses, and refinery margins.

It bears mentioning that Pakistan will decide on crude oil imports from Russia after PRL submits a report to the petroleum division on the refinement of the above-mentioned consignment of URAL crude from Moscow, which is a test cargo.

The PRL will submit to the government the yields of URAL crude (production of petrol, diesel, FO, Light Diesel Oil (LDO), and kerosene oil in terms of percentages), its quality, and more importantly how commercially viable it is for Pakistan’s economy,