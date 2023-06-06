Dubai Announces Free Careem Bike Rides for Everyone

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has joined forces with Careem to offer free bicycle rides across the city. This initiative has been launched as part of World Environment Day on 5 June, encouraging healthier habits and the use of flexible transportation for leisure and exercise.

To transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city in line with government directives, RTA and Careem have formed a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

On Saturday 10 June, customers will be able to take free bicycle rides via the Careem app. Trips should not exceed 45 minutes, but unlimited rides are allowed within this time limit.

For 24-hour bike access, customers can choose the “One Day” pass and enter the code “FREE” on the app. They will be required to enter their card details, but no charges will be deducted.

Careem Bikes, available at 186 stations, have played an important role in reducing carbon emissions in Dubai. Since their launch in February 2020, they have already reduced over 2.5 tons of CO2. This is equivalent to the emissions of 713 cars in a year.

Careem Bike also offers companies a sustainable solution to lower carbon emissions through bulk subscriptions for employees or customers.