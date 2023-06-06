Lahore Education Authority Bans Private School Summer Camps

The Education Authority of Lahore has prohibited private schools from holding summer camps or summer exams this year. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pervaiz Akhtar stated that committees have been established at both the tehsil and center levels, consisting of three District Education Officers (DEOs), 12 deputy DEOs, and 50 Assistant Education Officers (AEOs).

These teams will submit daily reports and ensure that the Punjab School Education Department’s orders are followed as instructed by the chief executive.

Akhtar stressed that no exams should take place during the holidays and teams will inspect their assigned areas in Lahore to enforce strict measures against any breach of directives.

Furthermore, Akhtar declared a ban on all academic and non-academic activities in schools for the duration of the holiday period. He also mentioned that parents can lodge complaints with the CEO’s Education Office complaint cell.