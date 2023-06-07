Babar Azam Surpasses Joe Root in Latest ICC Test Ranking

Babar Azam has jumped to the fourth spot in ICC Test batting rankings, owing to Joe Root’s decline.

In a recent update to the ICC Test batting rankings, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam has made a notable ascent, making his way to the fourth position. This rise in ranking, however, is primarily attributed to a drop in the rating points of England’s Joe Root.

Following the conclusion of a one-off Test match between England and Ireland, Root experienced a decrease in his rating points from 871 to 861. As a result, he slipped down to the fifth position, allowing Babar Azam to surpass him with a rating of 862. Hence, Babar Azam is now ranked above Joe Root in the ICC Test batting rankings, although the margin is fractional.

While Babar Azam’s class and consistency as a batter is undeniable, it is exciting to note that the top rankings are occupied by Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith who are in action in the upcoming World Test Championship Final for Australia.